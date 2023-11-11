Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at a 12 storey building in Ragholi area of Pune on Saturday.

A team from the fire department of the Pune Metropolitan region Development Authority (PMRDA) brought the fire under control.

The fire has been doused currently.

No casualty has been reported in the accident.

Recently, a 96-year-old woman died after a fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai on Friday.

The deceased had been identified as Harshada Ben Pathak. (ANI)

