Puducherry [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at a boat manufacturing unit near the Coconut Harbour, here early Friday morning.

Eight fire tenders are carrying out fire extinguishing operation. No casualties have been reported as of now, the police said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally in India Crosses 29 Lakh Mark With 68,898 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 54,849.

The Mudaliarpet Police is carrying out the investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

More details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Fire at Srisailam Power Station in Telangana Traps Nine Employees, 8 Persons Escape Through Tunnel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)