Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): A fire broke out at a high-rise building in Mumbai's Andheri on Wednesday evening, officials said.

They said that the fire broke out on the 12th floor of Pearl Residency located in the Andheri area.

As soon as the word spread, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and started operations to bring the blaze under control.

Officials added that there were no casualties or injuries reported in the fire incident.

The exact cause of the fire is being probed, they added. (ANI)

