Gurugram, Jul 5 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a car showroom where two employees were trapped, officials said here on Tuesday.

The employees were rescued by firefighters. Six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and the fire was controlled within half an hour.

According to officials, the fire had broken out in a multi-storeyed showroom located in Udyog Vihar around 9.15 am. The incident took place when employees turned on an AC on the first floor.

Records of the company, some chairs and tables were destroyed.

“Six fire tenders were sent to the spot. The fire was brought under control after half an hour. Two employees were trapped inside and they were rescued safely,” said Fire Officer Lalit Kumar.

