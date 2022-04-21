Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Fire breaks out at a chemical plant in the Tarapur industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar on Thursday morning, Palghar fire Department said.

Fire fighting operation is underway. No casualties have been reported so far, the officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

