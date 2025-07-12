New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) A fire broke out at a multi-storey building housing multiple shops in the Sadar Bazaar area here on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

A senior official of Delhi Fire Services said that a firefighter sustained injuries battling the fire, which began on the first floor of the building.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 80% of State Electors Have Deposited Forms Under SIR, Says Election Commission.

"A fire operator sustained injuries during the firefighting operation and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by police. No other injuries have been reported as all occupants had safely exited the building," he added.

The official said that the blaze was brought under control by 5:55 pm.

Also Read | Palghar Shocker: Class 10 Student Dies of Electrocution While Retrieving Shuttlecock in Naigaon Near Mumbai, Video Surfaces.

Initially, 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As the flames spread and the operation intensified, 15 more fire tenders were deployed, taking the total to 27.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)