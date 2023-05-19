Fire breaks out at a dumping ground in Noida sector- 32 (Photo/ANI)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): A fire broke out at a dumping ground in Noida sector- 32 late Thursday night, police said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Upon receiving the information, fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control, a senior police official said.

"The fire broke out at a dumping ground in Noida sector-32. Efforts are on to extinguish the blaze. All the officials are present on the spot," said Shakti Awasthi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Noida.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

