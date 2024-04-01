Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): A fire broke out at an eyeglasses factory in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Monday morning, officials said.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lauds RBI, Says India Must Become Financially 'Atmanirbhar' in 10 Years (Watch Video).

According to officials, the fire broke out at an eyeglasses manufacturing unit in Loni area at 06.52 am.

According to Ghaziabad Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar, the Tronica City Fire Station received information that a fire had broken out at an eyeglasses manufacturing unit in Loni area.

Also Read | 'Difficult but Not Impossible': Nitin Gadkari Vows To Eliminate Petrol, Diesel Vehicles in India, Bats for Lower Tax for Hybrid Cars.

Following information, five fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the operation to douse the fire.

"It took around two hours for firefighters to bring the situation under control," the chief fire officer added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)