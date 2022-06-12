Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): A fire broke out at a soap manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad's Bulandshahr road industrial area, informed the officials on Sunday.

20 fire tenders were engaged in the dousing operation.

"Fire has been brought under control. No casualty or injury has been reported," said Sunil Kumar, an official from the fire department.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

