Thane, Apr 19 (PTI) A fire broke out at a factory in an industrial area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, an official said.

No one was injured in the fire that erupted in the unit located in the Morivali MIDC area of Ambernath (west), said a civic official.

Firefighters from Ambernath, MIDC Ulhasnagar and Badlapur were rushed to the accident site, and the fire was brought under control before it could spread to adjacent factories, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, the official added.

