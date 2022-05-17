New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at a footwear factory in the Narela industrial area of Delhi on Monday.

After getting the information, nine fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze.

No casualty has been reported in the fire accident so far, according to Delhi Fire Service.

This was the second fire incident being reported from North Delhi's Narela area in the past two days.

On Saturday night, 25 firefighters were rushed to the spot after a major fire was reported at a plastic granule factory in the area.

No injuries were reported in Narela's plastic factory fire accident. (ANI)

