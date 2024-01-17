Fire breaks out in storeroom of Government High School in Tekkali. (Photo/ANI)

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): A fire broke out in the storeroom of a government high school in Tekkali town of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam on Wednesday. No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident, officials said.

The firefighters were called to the spot immediately and the fire was doused.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Delhi: American Bully Dog Attacks Seven-Year-Old Girl in Rohini Area, Case Registered.

Furnitures kept inside the storeroom were gutted in the fire incident. However, prompt action by the firefighters, armed with crucial information provided by locals, played a pivotal role in bringing the situation under control.

Initial investigations by the firefighting team suggested that the fire might have been triggered by an electrical short circuit.

Also Read | SpiceJet Passenger Stuck Inside Toilet: DGCA Looking Into Incident of Airline Passenger Getting Stuck in Aircraft Lavatory Mid-Air, Says Official.

More details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)