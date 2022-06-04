New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A fire broke out on Saturday evening in a hospital in east Delhi's Pushpanjali Enclave area, officials said.

No casualty has been reported till now, they said.

The fire department stated that the information regarding the blaze was received at 4.44 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was in a split AC on second floor of Jain Hospital, Pushpanjali Enclave, Vikas Marg Extension, they said.

