Howrah, Nov 22 (PTI) Fire broke out at a jute mill in West Bengal's Howrah district on Sunday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the fire that broke out at Belvedere Jute Mill in the Sankrail area in the afternoon, they said.

Six fire tenders managed to douse the blaze in an hour, officials said.

Stacked jute bales at the mill may have aggravated the blaze, they added.

The workers, who were inside the mill when the flames were spotted, managed to come out and joined the fire fighting operations, they said.

