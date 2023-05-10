Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] May 10 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Jama Masjid in Tral area of the Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"The fire erupted at the Jama Masjid in the Tral area of Pulwama district," officials said.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, they said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

