Raipur, May 10: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10, 12 results today i.e. on 10 May. Students can check the official website cgbse.nic.in to check their scores. School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam announced the Class 10, 12 results. Class 10 and 12 students can check the results on the official website using their name and roll number.

Along with the results, the board has also announced the topper list, overall pass percentage, number of candidates passed, and other important details. UGC NET 2023 June Registration to Begin Tomorrow, Examination from June 13: M Jagadesh Kumar.

The CGBSE 10th Class exams were held from March 2 to March 24, 2023, while the Class 12th board exams were held from January 10 to January 31, 2023. TS Inter Results 2023 Declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: Telangana State Board Declares IPE 1st and 2nd Year Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Score.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to Check

Students can check the Chhattisgarh Class 10th and 12th results by following the step-by guide provided below.

Visit the official website of CGBSE websites — cgbse.nic.in. Click on the 'CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023' link on the homepage. Now enter your roll number in the given space and click on view result tab. The CGBSE Result 2023 for Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen. Download Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023 PDF and save it for future reference.

According to the last year’s data, the CGBSE class 10 and 12 results were announced on May 14. The overall pass percentage for class 10 stood at 74.23 per cent while for class 12 pass percentage was 79.03 per cent.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had announced the results of 1st and 2nd year students. The overall pass percentage of TS Inter 2nd Year results 2023 was recorded at 63.49 percent while for the first year was 61.68 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).