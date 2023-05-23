Thiruvananthapuram ( Kerala) [India], May 23 (ANI): A fireman involved in fighting a fire, that broke out at the warehouse of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) in Thumba on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Tuesday succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Ranjith (32) was part of the fire and rescue officials who rushed to douse the fire that broke out around 1.30 am on Tuesday. Ranjith, who was a fire and rescue officer from the Chacka fire force office, was crushed to death after a portion of the building collapsed on him while he was on the operation of dousing the fire, said officials. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, officials added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke to Ranjith's family and condoled his death.

Various chemicals were stored in the building that caught fire, officials said adding that the fire was now under control.

The building was completely gutted, officials said adding that smoke continued to still billow.

At the time of the incident except for a security officer no one was present on the premises.

When the fire broke out there was a loud explosion, said officials. (ANI)

