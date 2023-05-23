Mumbai, May 23: Surprising everyone, a woman in Jharkhand delivered five babies on Monday at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences College (RIMS) Ranchi, with the mother and babies reported to be in good health. The quintuplets are currently being closely monitored in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to ensure their continued well-being.

According to the media reports, the woman was identified as Anita Kumari (27), a resident of Itkhori block of Jharkhand’s Chatra. According to officials at the state-owned hospital, the recent birth at RIMS Ranchi marked a significant milestone. It is believed to be the first time in the hospital's history that quintuplets have been delivered, surpassing previous cases of quadruplets. Dr Sashi Bala Singh, the attending physician, conducted the delivery on Monday, wrote the hospital in a tweet. Miracle Baby! Woman Gives Birth to Four Kilogram Girl in Mysuru.

Quintuplet Delight at RIMS Ranchi:

An official at RIMS provided an update on the condition of the mother and the quintuplets, stating that the mother is in good health. However, the babies are currently underweight, ranging between 750 g and 1.1 kg. As a result, they are being kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and will remain under medical observation until they stabilise properly. Madhya Pradesh: Woman Gives Birth to Baby Girl With ‘Four’ Legs at Kamla Raja Hospital in Gwalior.

In September last year, a woman in Odisha gave birth to quadruplets. The newborns consisted of three girls and one boy, adding to the joyous occasion. Reports said that both the mother and the babies were in stable health at the time of delivery.

