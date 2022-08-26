Noida, Aug 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at a factory in Noida on Thursday night following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

The factory is located in Sector 80, under Phase 2 police station, they said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Doctors at Century Hospital Remove 150 Maggots From 50-Year-Old Woman's Nose.

"Efforts were on to douse the fire. Local police along with fire fighters are at the spot," a police official said around 12 am.

Details of loss to property were yet to be assessed while there was no immediate report of any casualty, the official said.

Also Read | Amit Shah Asks Security Forces to Make Border, LoC ‘Impregnable’ for Peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)