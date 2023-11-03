Koraput (Odisha), Nov 3 (PTI) A fire broke out on Friday at an abandoned bus terminal in Jeypore town in Koraput district, causing damage to a few buses parked for years, police said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted around 6.30 pm, they said.

Immediate measures were taken to douse the flames by the fire department, a police officer said.

“The reason behind the fire is under investigation. The terminal, spread over two acres of land, had been left unguarded,” he said.

The blaze damaged two buses parked at the terminal for several years, the officer added.

