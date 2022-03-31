Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Two employees sustained injuries in a fire at ONGC's gas plant at Uran at neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Thursday evening, police said.

Also Read | Centre Had Made a Stand-up Policy to Help Under-developed States Stand on Their Feet. But … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The fire started around 6.15 pm but it was brought under control within half an hour, said an official, adding that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Tripura BJP President Manik Saha Elected To Rajya Sabha.

At least seven fire brigade vehicles were pressed into action to douse the flames, he said.

Two employees who were injured were rushed to hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)