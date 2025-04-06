New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): A huge fire broke out at a park in Delhi's Geeta Colony on Sunday. The fire tenders reached the spot and tried to douse the fire. As of now, no casualties have been reported.

According to the Station Officer of the Geeta Colony Fire Station, Anoop Singh, a total of three fire tenders reached the spot and the fire has been doused. He stated that no casualties were reported in the incident.

"Three fire tenders reached the spot. We have doused the fire. No casualties have been reported", he told ANI.

Further details are awaited into the matter.

Earlier, a fire broke out in a vacant plot in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. Several fire tenders have reached the spot and effort is on to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, a fire incident was reported in a storage area (Malkhana) behind the Police Training School in the South district near Khajuri Khas. A total of seven fire tenders responded to the incident and managed to control the fire by 6 AM. (ANI)

