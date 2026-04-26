Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at a plastic warehouse in the Sector 110 area of Gurugram on Sunday, triggering an emergency response from the fire department.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Also Read | Fuel Crisis In Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Petrol Pump Closures as 421 Outlets Shut Amid Panic Buying.

In a separate incident, a fire also erupted in a factory in Narela, where around 10 fire tenders have been deployed to bring the situation under control

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens to Participate in Census 2027, Highlights Digital Data Collection.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)