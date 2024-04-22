Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): A fire broke out at a grocery shop on the ground floor of a three-storey building in the Raviwar Peth area of Pune City on Monday morning, said officials.

Upon receiving the information, a fire brigade team from the Pune Fire Department reached the spot and started dousing the fire.

A thick plume of smoke was seen billowing from the building.

The fire brigade team controlled the fire with the help of three fire tender vehicles and one water tanker, said an official from the Pune Fire Department. The official added that no injury or casualty was reported from the incident.

The extent of the damage caused by the fire and what caused it are not known immediately.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

