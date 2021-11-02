A fire broke out at two factories in the timber market of Vadodara. (Photo/ANI)

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 2 (ANI): A fire broke out at two factories in the timber market in the Harni area of the Vadodara district on Monday.

Fire is currently under control. 16 fire tenders were deployed at the site of the incident.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Parth Brahmbhatt, Chief Fire Officer said, "A fire broke out in two factories near a saw mill in Harni due to a firecracker explosion. About 16 fire tenders are at the spot. 90 per cent of the fire is under control. Cooling is being done in the remaining areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)