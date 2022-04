Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): A fire broke out on the second floor of a building in Mumbai's Agripada area.

As many as four fire engines were rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Oppo A55s 5G 2022 With Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in China; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The cause of the fire and other details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)