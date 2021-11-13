Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): A fire broke out in several houses of Jakkuva village in Mentada Mandal, Vizianagaram around 10 pm on Friday night.

"Fire under control. Those who lost their houses in the fire are being accommodated in the local school," said Vizianagaram District Collector Surya Kumari.

The District Collector said that efforts are being made to provide all possible assistance to the victims. (ANI)

