Mehsana (Gujarat) [India], May 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in a hotel in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, officials said on Sunday.

The Delhi Fire Services informed that six fire tenders are on the spot to douse the flames.

Also Read | ISRO's Ex-Chairman S Somnath Says Setbacks Have Served To Refine Team's Scientific Rigour Amid EOS-09 Launch Failure Due to PSLV-C61 Technical Malfunction.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)