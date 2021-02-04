Barasat(WB), Feb 4 (PTI) A fire broke out in the godown of a jute mill at Titagarh in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday evening but there was no report of any casualty, Fire brigade sources said.

The fire broke out in the godown of Kelvin Jute Mill at around 7.35 pm, they said.

Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after three hours, the sources said.

The fire is under control but not totally extinguished, they said.

There was no report of any casualty in the fire, they said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known. PTI

