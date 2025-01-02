Police and rescue team at the spot (Photo/ANI)

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 2 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Government Medical College and Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram on Wednesday, an officer said.

The fire broke out in the administrative wing on the second floor, they said.

Also Read | Medchal Shocker: Protest Breaks Out At CMR Engineering College After Hidden Camera Found in Girls Hostel's Washroom; 300 Obscene Videos Recorded in Past 3 Months, Claim Students.

There was no loss of life reported in the fire incident. The cause of the fire is said to be an electrical leakage, the officer added.

Patients were evacuated safely due to the spread of smoke as shown in the pictures.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025 Parade, Beating Retreat: Ticket Sale Begins for R-Day Events in Delhi, Know Price, Where and How To Book Tickets.

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the flames under control. The smoke was also cleared frm the room, they said.

District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kalon and District Superintendent of Police G Sandish rushed to the hospital and carried out rescue work.

The fire has been brought under control, they said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)