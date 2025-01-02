Medchal, January 2: Protests broke out at CMR Engineering College in Medchal on Wednesday after allegations surfaced about private videos of girl students being secretly recorded in the hostel washroom. Protesters claimed that around 300 videos had been recorded over the past three months, with suspicion falling on hostel workers, particularly kitchen staff. The students accused the college management of suppressing the issue and threatening them with consequences if they exposed it.

The incident came to light when students grew suspicious of unauthorised recordings in the washroom. Outraged, they gathered outside the college, demanding justice and accountability. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) joined the protest, calling for a thorough investigation and strict punishment for those responsible. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Protests Erupt After Hidden Camera Found in Girls Hostel’s Washroom, Police Seize Accused Student’s Laptop With 300 Obscene Videos in Krishna District (Watch Videos).

Medchal police arrived at the scene to manage the escalating situation and assured students of a comprehensive inquiry. Authorities pledged to take stringent action against the perpetrators. Meanwhile, students demanded improved hostel security to prevent such privacy violations in the future. The college management has not yet issued a statement, further fueling tensions. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the incident and identify those involved. Privacy Violation of Female Students: Patiala Law Varsity Students’ Protest Enters Day 4, Seek Resignation of Vice-Chancellor Over Visiting Girls’ Hostel (Watch Video).

Earlier, protests erupted at SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh in August 2024 after a hidden camera was allegedly discovered in the girls' hostel washroom. The videos recorded by the hidden camera were reportedly circulated among students in the boys' hostel. Police took a final-year engineering student into custody in connection with the case.

