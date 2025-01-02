New Delhi, January 2: The sale of tickets for Republic Day Parade 2025 and Beating Retreat will commence tomorrow. The Defence Ministry said, the tickets can be purchased from the counters opened at Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Pragati Maidan and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on production of Original Photo ID Card.

The General public can also buy tickets directly from the website aamantran.mod.gov.in and Aamantran mobile app. The ticket prices are between 20 and 100 rupees for the Republic Day parade on 26th January, while for the Beating Retreat rehearsal, tickets will be available for 20 rupees. Republic Day 2025: Tableaux Theme ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas’; 15 States, UTs Selected for Presenting Them on Kartavya Path on January 26; Check Final List of State.

The sale of tickets for Republic Day Parade 2025 and Beating Retreat will commence on January 02, 2025. Details of tickets rates are as under:

S No Event Denomination of Tickets Schedule 1. Republic Day Parade (26.01.2025) ₹100/- & ₹20/- 02nd Jan 2025 – 11th Jan 2025 from 0900 hrs onwards till the quota for the day gets exhausted. 2. Beating Retreat (Full Dress Rehearsal i.e. 28.01.2025) ₹20/- 3. Beating Retreat (29.01.2025) ₹100/-

Tickets can be purchased directly from the following portal/platform:

aamantran.mod.gov.in ‘Aamantran’ mobile app. It can be downloaded from Mobile Seva App Store/by given QR Code:

Tickets can also be purchased from the booths/counters on production of Original Photo ID Card (Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport and ID Card issued by Central/State Govt. etc, which will also be required to be carried for visiting the ceremony of Republic Day/Beating Retreat Rehearsal) from five locations:

S No Location of Ticket Counter Dates & Timings 1 Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2) 02nd Jan 2025 – 11th Jan 2025 Forenoon – 1000 Hrs to 1300 Hrs Afternoon – 1400 Hrs to 1630 Hrs 2 Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No 3) 3 Jantar Mantar (Near Main Gate) 4 Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1) 5 Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (Gate No 7 & 8)

Information related to Republic Day Celebrations 2025 can be viewed on rashtraparv.mod.gov.in/.

