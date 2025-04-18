Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], April 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in a hardware godown in Haryana's Bhiwani on Friday, police said.

Fire tenders were present at the spot to control the blaze.

The visuals showed people gathered at the spot and coperatinmg fire oiffcials top control the fire.

According to Satyanarayan, SHO of Bhiwani Police Station, the rescue team reached the spot immediately after receiving the information.

"Information about the fire was received at 5:30 a.m. The rescue team immediately reached the spot. People are also cooperating a lot. Efforts are being made to control the fire," Satyanarayan said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

