Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): A fire broke out in a Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) office building in the Santacruz area of Mumbai on Saturday morning.

As many as eight fire tenders are at the spot and firefighting operations is currently underway. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

"The fire was confined to the electric wiring, installation, computers, file records, wooden furniture etc. in the 'Salary Saving Scheme' section on the second floor of the ground plus upper two-floored LIC Office building," said the Mumbai Fire officials.

The fire has remained confined to the second floor.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited. (ANI)

