Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Botad (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI): A fire broke out in a local train at Botad Railway Station in Gujarat on Monday.

The train was scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad today evening.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

