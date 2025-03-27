Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): A fire broke out in the basement of Silver Apartment in Hazratganj on Thursday morning, causing damage to parked vehicles.

The blaze gutted seven two-wheelers and four four-wheelers, while firefighters successfully saved 10 other vehicles from burning. After an hour of relentless efforts, the fire department managed to douse the flames.

According to reports, the fire started on the ground floor, and thick smoke spread across all five floors of the apartment.

Upon receiving the alert at around 5:16 AM, the fire department rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control using motor fire engines. Fortunately, all residents from the five floors were safely evacuated.

Officials suspect that the fire was triggered by a spark in a scooter. (ANI)

