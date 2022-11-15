Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): A fire broke out in a Bata showroom basement at Shivashish Complex in the Chembur area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said fire officials.

Five fire tenders are at the spot. No casualties have been reported so far, added the fire officials.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out at a hotel in Mumbai's Chembur.

No injury was reported in the incident. However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained so far. (ANI)

