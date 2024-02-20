A massive fire broke out in Telangana's Hyderabad today, February 20. As per a user on X, formerly Twitter, the blaze erupted after a cylinder exploded in a house in Karim Nagar District centre. The massive blaze erupted after a cylinder exploded in a house in Hyderabad's Adarsha Nagar. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Niloufer Children Hospital, No Casualty Reported (Watch Videos).

Massive Fire in Hyderabad

A Cylinder Exploded in a house in #Adarsha Nagar in #Karim Nagar Dist center, there was no loss of life, fire crews are putting out the fire. pic.twitter.com/gHKPA0cPIY — shinenewshyd (@shinenewshyd) February 20, 2024

