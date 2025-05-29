New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A fire broke out in a vacant mall in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Thursday, injuring one firefighter, an official of Delhi Fire Service said.

The official said that the blaze caused glass gates at the site to shatter.

"We received a call regarding fire at 1.40 pm and we rushed five fire tenders. One firefighter sustained injuries during the operation and was rushed to a nearby hospital," he added.

No casualties have been reported so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)