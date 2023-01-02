Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 2 (ANI): Three people got injured in a fire that broke out in the firecracker storage unit near the Sabrimala Temple in the Malikapuram area in Kerala, informed temple authorities on Monday.

The firecracker storage is located next to the main Sabrimala Temple.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Asks Officials To Provide Basic Infrastructure in Jagananna Colonies.

The three people who got injured are temple employees.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Kanjhawala Hit and Run Case: Amit Shah Seeks Detailed Report From Delhi Police on Incident, Special Commissioner Shalini Singh Given Task.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)