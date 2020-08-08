Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in a sea-bound fishing boat on Saturday, at a short distance from Visakhapatnam fishing harbour, informed the Andhra Pradesh police.

The police said that no casualties were reported and the fire could have caught on possibly due to a "technical fault".

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Reacts to PM Modi's 'Gandagi Bharat Chodo' Remark, Says Lets Remove 'Dirt of Untruth' First: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

"A fire broke out in a fishing boat in the sea a short distance from Visakhapatnam fishing harbour. It appears that the boat caught fire due to technical fault in the morning. No casualties reported," read the media statement from the harbour police station here.

Confirming the news, Suresh Babu, Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said, "A police inspector has inspected the boat. All fishermen are safe." (ANI)

Also Read | Idukki Landslide: Death Toll Rises to 26, Confirms Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)