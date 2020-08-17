New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A fire broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in the national capital on Monday morning.

As many as seven fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames.

The fire has now come under control. No casualties have been reported, as of now.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

