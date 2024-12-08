Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) A fire ravaged a godown filled with discarded plastic goods and pieces of cardboard in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at the scrap godown in the Bhiwandi area around 1.20 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused after about two hours, the official said, adding that its cause was yet to be ascertained.

