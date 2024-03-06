Palghar, Mar 6 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a factory's godown where wallpapers and other items were kept in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

There was no casualty in the blaze which erupted at around 7 pm on Tuesday in the godown located in Boisar industrial area of Tarapur where some chemical units are also in the vicinity, Palghar district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI.

The flames could be seen from a long distance and thick smoke engulfed the area.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control at around 2 am on Wednesday, the official said.

The godown, where polyvinyl chloride (PVC) wallpapers and carpets were kept, was completely destroyed, he said.

Cooling operations were underway and a probe was on into the cause of the fire, the official said.

