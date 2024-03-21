Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a godown in the Pimpri Chinchwad city of Pune district on Thursday.

According to Fire Department officials, the blaze erupted in the Triveninagar area of the district.

Shortly after receiving information about the fire, the fire tenders doused the blaze.

No casualties or injuries were reported from the fire incident. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

