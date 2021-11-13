New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Fire erupted in a bogie of Taj Express in Haryana's Asaoti railway station, while the train was en route from New Delhi to Jhansi on Saturday morning.
A local fire fighting official present at the spot said, "We saw smoke rising in a bogie. The train was stopped at Asaoti railway station in Haryana."
Also Read | Juhi Chawla Birthday: Five Comedy Scenes Of The Actress That Prove She Is The Queen Of Comedy.
Fire dousing operations are underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Also Read | Dawood Aide’s Wife Rehnuma Bhati Accuses Cricketer Hardik Pandya, Congress Leader Rajeev Shukla, Others of Rape-Molestation.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)