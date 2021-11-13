New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Fire erupted in a bogie of Taj Express in Haryana's Asaoti railway station, while the train was en route from New Delhi to Jhansi on Saturday morning.

A local fire fighting official present at the spot said, "We saw smoke rising in a bogie. The train was stopped at Asaoti railway station in Haryana."

Also Read | Juhi Chawla Birthday: Five Comedy Scenes Of The Actress That Prove She Is The Queen Of Comedy.

Fire dousing operations are underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Dawood Aide’s Wife Rehnuma Bhati Accuses Cricketer Hardik Pandya, Congress Leader Rajeev Shukla, Others of Rape-Molestation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)