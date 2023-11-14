New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman died in a major fire at a building in East Delhi's Shakarpur on Tuesday while 26 people were rescued, officials said here.

They said the fire started in its parking area in the early hours of the day and engulfed the entire structure.

A woman died in the fire while 26 people, along with two pets, were rescued by the Delhi Fire Service, the officials said, adding that some people jumped off the windows to save themselves.

All of them were rushed to a hospital, they said.

"We got a fire call at about 1.05 am... We immediately pressed three fire engines to service. Later, five more fire engines were rushed to the spot. The matter was informed to the police immediately," an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

