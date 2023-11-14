New Delhi, November 14: Firefighters rescued 26 people, including a one-year-old child, while a woman died after a fire broke out at a residential building in Eastern Delhi's Shakarpur area, officials said. Officials further said there were 60 people in the building when the fire broke out late Monday night. "There were more than 60 people in the building... Many people saved their lives by jumping out of the building," officials said. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Residential Building in Shakarpur Area, Fire Fighters Rescue 26 Persons (Watch Video)

"One woman died after a fire broke out at a residential building in the Shakarpur area of East Delhi last night. Fire brigade reached the spot, rescued 26 people and doused the fire,' as per Delhi Fire Service officials. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot and started the rescue operations. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Shop in Kirti Nagar, 17 Fire Tenders Deployed

Fire Breaks out at Residential Building in Delhi's Shakarpur

#WATCH | One woman died after a fire broke out at a residential building in the Shakarpur area of East Delhi last night. Fire brigade reached the spot, rescued 26 people and doused the fire: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/XbKZ0TG56j — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

The fire was doused after a few hours of firefighting, they said. The fire personnel rescued people one by one by placing a ladder next to the window of the building. More details are awaited

