New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A fire broke out on Monday in a temporary shelter for workers near Parliament House in central Delhi, officials said.

The fire department said that the information regarding the blaze in the high-security area was received at 4.16 PM, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. There was no immediate report of any casualty.

Also Read | Ambuja Cements, ACC Shares Rise As Adani Group Announces To Buy Holcim Ltd's Entire Stake in Leading Indian Cement Companies.

The process of dousing the fire is underway, they said.

Construction work under the Central Vista redevelopment project is on to build new Parliament, central government offices and other buildings in Delhi's Lutyens zone.

Also Read | Monsoon 2022 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Advances Over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Says IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)