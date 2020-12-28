Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): A major fire which broke out in a loaded truck container near Babu Banarasi Das University in Lucknow on Sunday, has been controlled, said a fire official on Monday.

As per Madan Singh, Fire Station officer (FSO) Gomti Nagar, it took six fire tenders to control the fire, but no casualty was reported.

"We received information about the incident at 11:30 pm on Sunday that a loaded truck container caught fire. We brought two fire tenders with us, but the fire was massive and we had to call four more fire tenders to control it," he said.

He added that no casualties were reported as of now.

"The truck contained a few cars, a few motorbikes, and some household items. The fire has been controlled but there was damage to goods inside the truck," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)